Liberia: Saah Nimley Named in Week 1 Bbl All-Star 5

Following another splendid performance in his debut match of the new British Basketball League season, Liberian-born basketball star and Newcastle Eagles' point guard Saah Nimley has been named to the BBL ALL-Star Five of week one.

Nimley was joined on the ALL-Star Five list by teammate Jaysean Paige, Mackey McKnight of DBL Sharks Sheffield, Demonte Flannigan of London Lions, and Daniel Edozie of Bristol Flyers, who were also on the spotlight for their respective teams in week one of the new season.

The 24-year-old had an astonishing start in the new BBL season after playing a vital role in his team's record 148-60 victory over Leeds Force. The Liberian point guard showed his scoring and creative ability with 27 points - 3 points behind the game's highest scorer Jaysean Paige - and 7 assists, as well as 4 rebounds and 2 steals, according to BBL stats.

The victory for Nimley's Newcastle Eagles was recorded as the largest victory margin ever, 88 points, after breaking the previous record of 72 points, and also setting a record with the most points scored in a league game (previous was 145 points between 4OT and Leeds Force).

Before the kickoff of the new season, the former Charleston Southern University star also helped the Eagles finish as runners-up in the British Basketball All-Star championship that featured top eight clubs in the BBL. The Eagles, Britain's most successful basketball club, were defeated in the final after they were narrowly beaten by London Lions by a single point.

During the tournament, Nimley got the first five points for the Eagles in their opening match, but were defeated by Bristol Flyers 41-22. The team later utilized their opportunity by eliminating Glasgow Rocks and Sheffield Sharks to advance to the final.

The Eagles will be looking to capture another victory in the new league season and first home ground victory when they host Rocks Glasgow on Friday October 6 at the Sport Central.