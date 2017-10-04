Kenya: It's Time to Consider Animal Welfare - CS Wakhungu

The government has raised concerns over the rising environmental effects and pollution on the welfare of animals in the country.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Judi Wakhungu said the concerns need to be addressed urgently.

In addition she revealed that the government is keenly watching the trading of donkey meat in the country which may pose environmental effects.

"Concerns have been raised on the existing donkey meat factories and the negative effects they may cause to the environment," she said.

She said wild animals have been subjected to a lot of pollution and technological effects.

POLLUTION

The CS added that a lot of wild and domestic animals are prone to pollution from technological and structural exploratory activities such as energy production and biological technology.

"The environment is part of animal welfare, unfortunately, animals' ability to comfortably interact with the environment is often compromised, misunderstood, neglected or overlooked due to lack of awareness," she said.

"The spirit of existence has drastically changed over time, presenting great challenges for the environment, animals and human existence," she said.

She said the negative effects of plastic papers on animal and human health were among the major motivators for the plastic ban.

"Apart from dispersing plastic wastes, many domesticated and wild animals have died from ingesting plastic bags in both rural and urban areas" she said.

MEETING

She said this when she officially opened a three day's African Welfare Conference, at the United Nations headquarters in Nairobi.

The conference started on Monday and will end on Wednesday.

Among the issues addressed during the conference are environmental pollution affecting animals, poaching among other wildlife crimes.

The conference comes ahead of the United Nations Environment Assembly, that will take place in December.