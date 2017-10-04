South Africa: ANC Predicts 'Provocation'

The Alternative National Congress (ANC) has termed as provocation by Unity Party to have its victory march on Saturday, October 7, 2017, the same day it will be holding its closing rally in Monrovia.

Addressing a news conference Tuesday at the party's headquarters in Sinkor, ANC Vice Standard Bearer Ambassador Jeremiah Sulunteh said his party wrote the National Elections Commission (NEC) more than a month ago informing it about its closing campaign rally on October 7, 2017.

He said NEC gave ANC the clearance for their Saturday's event and the party subsequently informed the Liberia National Police.

However, Ambassador Sulunteh said Unity Party has decided to also have a victory march on the same day contrary to the election law which he claims states that no two parties can have big rallies in the same city on the same date.

Ambassador Sulunteh said his party considers Unity Party plan victory march as an unprovoked attack on ANC, which could lead to unnecessary conflict between partisans of the two parties.

He said having launched its campaign last month, Unity Party should not have rallied on the same day that is been assigned to ANC.

The ANC Vice Standard Bearer disclosed that his party has filed a formal complaint to NEC and other international organizations about UP's attempt to cause confusion.

He wondered why Unity Party will be allowed to use the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex when other parties were denied to do same.

Ambassador Sulunteh said as ruling party, Unity Party should be concerned about holding peaceful elections, rather than engaging in acts that have the propensity to create chaos.

He said his party will still go ahead with its closing rally this Saturday and will not allow Unity Party to distract it.