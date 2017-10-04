Liberia Consoles U.S.

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has sent a message of consolation to Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, following tragic news of mass shooting, which left more than fifty-seven (57) persons dead.

The shooting incident, which occurred on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at Mandalay Bay Resort, Las Vegas, also left at least five hundred and twenty-seven (527) others injured, some very seriously.

It happened during a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. The shooter fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, in the message to her U S counterpart Trump, President Sirleaf stated, "During this time of sorrow and burden, I extend to you and the American People, especially those affected by this atrocious act, the warmth of friendship and condolences from the people of Liberia and in my own name."

The Liberian President condemned the cowardice act perpetrated against innocent lives. She also consoled the families of those whose lives were taken and pray for the speedy and full recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, President Sirleaf has extended her best wishes to Mr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, on the occasion marking the German Unity Day.

The Day of German Unity is the national day of Germany, celebrated on 3 October as a public holiday. It commemorates the anniversary of German reunification in 1990, when the goal of a United Germany that originated in the middle of the 19th century, was fulfilled again. Therefore, the name addresses neither the re-union nor the union, but the unity of Germany. The Day of German Unity has been German national holiday since 1990, when the reunification was formally completed.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Sirleaf on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia extended best wishes to the German leader as his country celebrates this historic milestone.

She further stated that as the people of Germany celebrate their Unity Day, Liberia reflects 27 years ago, when the world received the thrilled news of the reunification of Germany after several decades of painful artificial separation.