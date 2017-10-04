4 October 2017

Liberia: Amb. Ballout Presents Letters

Liberia's Ambassador accredited to the State of Qatar, Mr. John Akel Ballout Jnr., has presented his Letters of Credence to the General Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, H.E. Dr. Ahmed Bin Hassan Al Hammadi.

According to a dispatch from the Liberian embassy near Doha, the State of Qatar, the ceremony took place on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar.

Presenting his credentials, Ambassador Ballout expressed gratitude to Dr. Al Hammadi on behalf of the Government and People of Liberia and assured him of Liberia's commitment to renew ties and expand cooperation with the State of Qatar.

Ambassador Ballout further reiterated Liberia's readiness for a continuous partnership with Qatar on the ratification: enforcement of Articles 21 of the Air Services Agreement and the completion of the Double Taxation Agreement between the two countries. He then expressed gratitude to the Secretary General for the warm reception accorded him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar.

Responding, the General Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Bin Hassan Al Hammadi told Ambassador Ballout that the Government of Qatar was pleased to have him as Ambassador of Liberia representing the Liberian Government in Qatar, adding the Government of Qatar is willing and ready to sign agreements with Liberia for the mutual benefits of the two nations.

