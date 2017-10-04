Zimbabwe: Tajamuka Spokesperson Mkwananzi Quits After Fraud Allegations

Tajamuka spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi has resigned in a huff following a slew of damaging allegations which include misappropriating donor funds and working for a Zanu PF faction.

Mkwananzi cited the "seriousness of allegations" levelled against him as he confirmed his resignation Monday from the pro-domocracy pressure group.

"Given the seriousness of the allegations, and the possible impact on the standing of the Tajamuka brand, I am temporarily stepping down as spokesperson to allow the organisation the chance to subject me to internal scrutiny, and also to accord myself time to personally deal with the allegations," the activist said in a statement on social media.

The development comes after a bitter fallout between Mkwananzi and Tajamuka's US-based sponsors who accused the activist of embezzling funds.

He was also said to have had an "improper relationship" with one of the donors who was identified as Alice Munemo.

Angered by claims of an affair with Mkwananzi, Munemo hit out at activist, describing him as a habitual con-artist and CIO informer.

She said Mkwananzi claimed to be "fighting for reforms by day (while) dining with the enemy by night".

"The reason I am speaking out on this is because of the allegations raised by Mkwananzi and his propensity to steal money from donors in the name of civic society activism in Zimbabwe," said Munemo.

"Mkwananzi left the MDC-T under the guise of seeking leadership renewal, but in fact he was running away from a looting storm that had brewed beyond his containing capacity.

"He worked with senior ZANU PF officials selling critical party information in exchange of US$500,000 which he used to buy gold claims and a black Mercedes Benz which he is currently driving."

Mkwananzi has denied directly receiving funds from the American donors.

An associate of Munemo only known as Chief Svosve also accused Mkwananzi working for a faction of the ruling Zanu PF party.

"He purports to be working for the opposition while allegedly working for the Lacoste faction of Zanu PF according to our sources.

"Those suspicions were confirmed when Promise ditched the anti-Bond Notes campaign which we had funded and, instead, decided to have secret meetings with the Reserve Bank governor John Mangudya."

Meanwhile, Tajamuka has accepted Mkwananzi's resignation and established a five-members tribunal investigate allegations levelled against him.

Gift Ostallos Siziba is now the interim spokesperson for the group.