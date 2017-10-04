The Nkukula Magistrate Court in Lilongwe on Monday convicted and fined three Malawians of Indians origin after they were found guilty of illegal production and selling of liquor sachets.

The three were arrested in September and appeared before court on Monday 2nd October 2017 where they pleaded guilty to all the two charges levelled against each of them thus that of failure to comply with the provisions of Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) Act as well as selling of liquor in plastic bottles which is contrary to Section 44 (9) and Section 27 (3) of MBS Act.

State Police Prosecutor Sergeant Vasco Magwaya from Kanengo Police told the court that the three namely Patrick Patel (40), Ragesn Raju Kanumuri (31) and Vishwath Reddy (29) who were running JAISAI Investiment got arrested during the night of between 9th and 10th of September following a joint operation between Police and MBS Officers around Kanengo Industrial Site.

During the exercise 19 jerrycanes containing 460 litres of super strong liquour packed in 973 cartons were confisticated.

After all the suspects pleaded guilty to the charges, First Grade Magistrate Cecilia Onsewa proceeded to slap the three with a K500,000.00 fine or in default spend three years in jail.

In 2015, activists pushed for the ban of liquor satchets after noticing that the beer was accessible even to school going children.

The Malawi Parliament thereafter followed suit by enacting a law banning the selling of liquor in plastic bottles.