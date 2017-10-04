3 October 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: 3 Indians Fined K0.5mil for Illegal Production and Selling of Liquour

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elijah Phimbi

The Nkukula Magistrate Court in Lilongwe on Monday convicted and fined three Malawians of Indians origin after they were found guilty of illegal production and selling of liquor sachets.

The three were arrested in September and appeared before court on Monday 2nd October 2017 where they pleaded guilty to all the two charges levelled against each of them thus that of failure to comply with the provisions of Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) Act as well as selling of liquor in plastic bottles which is contrary to Section 44 (9) and Section 27 (3) of MBS Act.

State Police Prosecutor Sergeant Vasco Magwaya from Kanengo Police told the court that the three namely Patrick Patel (40), Ragesn Raju Kanumuri (31) and Vishwath Reddy (29) who were running JAISAI Investiment got arrested during the night of between 9th and 10th of September following a joint operation between Police and MBS Officers around Kanengo Industrial Site.

During the exercise 19 jerrycanes containing 460 litres of super strong liquour packed in 973 cartons were confisticated.

After all the suspects pleaded guilty to the charges, First Grade Magistrate Cecilia Onsewa proceeded to slap the three with a K500,000.00 fine or in default spend three years in jail.

In 2015, activists pushed for the ban of liquor satchets after noticing that the beer was accessible even to school going children.

The Malawi Parliament thereafter followed suit by enacting a law banning the selling of liquor in plastic bottles.

Malawi

Farmers Turn to Raw Sewage For Irrigation

Residents of Zingwangwa and Manyowe Townships in Blantyre have expressed concern over the use of sewage waste disposal… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.