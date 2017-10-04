Liberia: Chemical Spillage Leaves Several Hospitalized in Bong

Thirty persons are undergoing medical examination at the Phebe Hospital in Bong County as the reported result of a chemical spill over in Kokoyah Statutory District.

The incident took place on Friday at one of the mining sites of MNG-Gold in Sayweh-ta in Kokoyah statutory district after a heavy downpour of rain.

MNG -Gold is a Turkish mining company extracting gold in several parts of Kokoyah District in Bong County. MNG -Gold Public Relations Officer, Lloyd Nwegyah told the Liberia News Agency the accident occurred after a reservoir facility containing a diluted chemical got flooded with rain water and later spilled over into a nearby creek in Sayweh-ta.

Nwegyah said after the incident, MNG- Gold took the affected residents to a nearby clinic in the district and later forwarded them to the Phebe Hospital for further medical examination.

He noted that as part of its social responsibility, MNG-Gold has supplied the town with 42 bags of rice and other food items, including water tanks with safe drinking water.

He said MNG - Gold constructed three hand pumps in the affected town but the residents have been strongly advised not to drink from the pumps until the government through the Environmental Protection Agency and the Ministry of Lands, Mines and Energy can conclude investigation into the chemical spillage.

It can be recalled, a team from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Ministry of Lands, Mines and Energy on Saturday visited the affected town and collected several simples from the contaminated creek and others parts of the town and took them with them to Monrovia.

Even though the Phebe Hospital is yet to release any medical results on the affected persons, some of the residents who spoke to the Liberia News Agency at the hospital on Monday complained about running stomach, rashes on the body, body pain, constant vomiting and weakness, among others.