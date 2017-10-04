Liberia: Media Group Reminds Politicians, Electorate

Less than a week to the conduct of the October 2017 representatives and presidential elections, many local and international non-governmental organizations have expressed concern over the wellbeing of citizens and the sustenance of the peace the nation has enjoyed over a decade.

The latest to speak on this is the executive director of Media and Marketing Network (MENET), Elizabeth Kollie-Jones. She called on all players in this electioneering process to prioritize the country beyond self-interest so as to enable the country to move forward and not to the past.

In a statement issued Tuesday in Monrovia, Mrs. Kollie-Jones said the elections should be based on issues and not provocative to cause chaos.

According to her, political parties should continue the laudable cooperation they have shown to the process; urging candidates to commit to a peaceful process and respect the right of their opponents and those they want to lead.

She added that political parties should refrain from proffering messages that would cause trouble during the elections. The media group executive director said anything of such could intimidate the voting process, thus, scary the voters who are out to decide the future of the country for the next six years.

She commended international partners, candidates of political parties as well as independent candidates for the peaceful manner in which activities leading to the campaign are being conducted.

She also asked the candidates of political parties and independent candidates involved in the process to help the NEC sensitize their supporters as to avoid problems.

Madam Kollie-Jones applauded NEC for the effort in explaining the electoral process and the provisions for ensuring adequate education for the electorate.

She admonished the electoral house to do its utmost best to administer very free, fair and transparent elections to allow the right of the people to speak out.

MENET boss warned voters to avoid violent and use their voting cards to express their rights as citizens of Liberia. "Liberia is at a crucial stage. We need to be civil and peaceful. We need to look at the disabled people, our children. Anything other than a peaceful election, we create a setback for ourselves. We want all partners involved including our international partners to be on the alert and make sure we have free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections," she said.

Meanwhile, Media and Marketing Network (MENET) has commended President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf for service rendered to the people of Liberia for12 years.