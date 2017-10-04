Liberia: Ellen Bids Farewell

As the pendulum swings, ticking closer to the end of her tenure in January 2018, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf congratulated the international community and the people of Liberia for providing her the opportunity to serve the nation in such a capacity.

Since the thanking giving service at the Philadelphia Central Church in Monrovia when President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf received the Nobel Peace Award in 2011, she returned Monday October 2, 2017 after the Untied Nations Conference to again thank the Almighty for safe arrival and the maintenance of peace during her tenure.

Speaking Monday during the thanksgiving ceremony at Philadelphia Central Church, the 23rd President of Liberia used the occasion to congratulate all Liberians for the level of maturity exhibited over the years in maintaining the peace the country now enjoyed.

Though President Sirleaf did not practically bid the Liberian people and the international community farewell, she expressed deep gratitude to God for his protection upon the nation and for choosing her as a President to lead the people of Liberia peacefully for 12 unbroken years.

"All thanks go to the Almighty God who called me to lead my people and has brought me to the end successfully.

As we close my circle, I want to congratulate the people of Liberia for helping me in maintaining peace the country now enjoyed," President Sirleaf stated.

According to the President, she toured the fifteen political sub divisions of Liberia appreciating the traditional leaders including market women who have tremendously contributed to the peace and stability of Liberia.

Making disclosure at the thanksgiving ceremony upon her return from the United Nation General Assembly in New York, President Sirleaf emphasized the need for Liberians to keep the peace and live together as one family to the close of her circle and even beyond.

She expressed gratitude to the international community, non-governmental organizations for their support in sustaining the long lasting peace Liberia is benefiting today.

"We want to recognize our international partners, non-governmental organizations and all our partners in progress who have contributed in taking Liberia to where it is today," she said.

The Liberia leader at the same time called on the international community to remember Liberia and continue their the good work that they have started by keeping the peace and good relationship they have had with Liberia and its people even though her tenure comes to an end soon.

"Liberia is the place where you make a major investment, so, you can't stop helping her. You have come a long way, and you still have a long way to go. So, please remember Liberia," she implored.

President Sirleaf also recalled that her leadership was peaceful as a result of her answer to the call of God, saying: I was called by God to lead the people of Liberia and I appreciate him for his mercy that has enabled her to take the country to where it is today.

"When God calls you must obey. I have served my country in accordance to the will of God. As we come to the close of my circle; I again returned all glory to him for his divine mercy that has taken Liberia to where it is today, "she maintained.