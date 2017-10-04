Liberia: Brumskine Gets More Endorsements

With less than a week to the holding of the presidential and legislative elections in the country, the standard-bearer of the opposition Liberty Party (LP), Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine continues to receive more endorsements from the Liberian people.

Over the past twelve years, fifty-two (52) churches from various denominations and ministries under the umbrella of Eagle have had the opportunity to observe and evaluate the perspectives and agendas of various candidates in the upcoming elections. The group under the banner, Eagle Ministerial Network (EMN) said the first partisan of the Liberty Party, Cllr. Brumskine has a distinct character for the Liberian presidency and as such, he deserves to be the next president of the country.

According to them, the Liberian lawyer is honest, pragmatic, and has hopeful insight into the country's problems. They believe Cllr. Brumskine has the zest and willingness to examine the issues and listen closely to the public and the churches concerns in leading the oldest African Republic.

In an endorsement statement signed by the chairman of EMN, Revered Dominic Doe, the group noted that those values set the Liberty Party political leader far apart from the other candidates and expected techniques and talk.

"So, we are here today to express our support for your campaign and our intention both to vote for you in the upcoming elections and we will spread the words to others of the values of your politics and abilities," they assured.

Members of the group vowed to go all out on October 10 to vote for Cllr. Charles Brumskine as the next leader to lead the country for the next six years after President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

The endorsement statement was signed by the 52 churches of the twelve executives of Eagle Ministerial Network.