Liberia: Rep. Candidate Promises Vibrant Leadership for District#15

The ruling Unity Party (UP) district# 15 representative candidate in Montserrado County, Radcliff Williams has assured citizens of the district vibrant leadership if elected to serve at the House of Representatives.

According to him, during his administration the voices of his people are going to be listened to by his fellow lawmakers. The UP district # 15 candidate further that the time has come for real change to take place within the district.

He made the assertion over the weekend during the official launch of his campaign activities within the district. He outlined that education, healthcare, reconciling the citizens amongst others are going to be vital on his agenda.

However, Williams stated that he came into the race to redeem the district from the current leadership. According to him, the citizens of district deserve better living standards like others in society.

The representative candidate further that his going to the Capitol Building to work in the interest of his people. He indicated that the Capitol Building is a place people get elected to legislate laws that would impact the lives of the citizens.

Williams stated empowering the people through skill training programs is going to be high on his agenda. According to him, when the citizens are empowered they will always be in the position to meaningfully contribute to the development needs of the district. He reminded his supporters of the vital role they get to play in the country rebuilding process.

The UP representative candidate assured his people of holding regular meetings within the district as it relates to development. "For too long the citizens of the district have been underrepresented by past leaders of within the district.

Meanwhile, he called on supporters, partisans, friends to stay away from all forms of electoral violence that may come their way in the pending October 10, 2017 elections.

He further called on them to turnout in mass on October 10, 2017 to vote him for better change within the district.