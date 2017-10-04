4 October 2017

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: 'I Will Take Brown Envelop'

A representative candidate in district#6 in Montserrado County, Kanvee Adams has vowed that she would accept "brown envelop" when elected as representative of the district.

Receiving brown envelop, in Liberian parlance, is the acceptance of bribery by anyone and is illegal under the laws. Speaking when she appeared on the Truth Breakfast Show (TBS) aired on Truth FM Tuesday, October 3, 2017, in Paynesville outside Monrovia, Madam Adams vowed that she would only accept 'brown envelop' that would bring benefit to her district.

"This issue about brown envelops, we have to be realistic about it; lobbying happens and there are things that drive your colleagues and people. Sometimes, it is not always about money, it is just about similarities of ideas and it is almost like susu. You always hear about brown envelops when there is some dubious acts being carried out. Like I said, anything that has to do with brown envelop that would not bring benefits to my district, but only those ones that will bring about development in my district," Adams stressed.

The Alternative National Congress (ANC) candidate clarified that she would not compromise her moral values for anything when she is elected as the next representatives of district six in Montserrado County but would accept brown envelops that would to bring about development.

The gospel musician turned politician indicated that if elected as the next representative of the district she would ensure that the issues of education, safe drinking water and sanitation among others would be high on her agenda.

She branded her opponents as less busy people, urging electorates not to vote them but her at the top of the ballot paper. At the same time, Kanvee Adams is expected to officially launch her campaign on Thursday, October 5, 2017 under the theme "Power Day" and she called on members of the district to turn out in the numbers with her official launching color, red.

