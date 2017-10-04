Four Cabinet Ministers will today, Wednesday, 4th October, 2017, jointly address the nation on incidences of alleged blood sucking that have unfortunately led to deaths of innocent individuals in some districts in the Country.

This will be done through a press briefing at the Central Office of Information (COI), in Lilongwe.

The Government Spokesperson, who is also Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Nicholas Harry Dausi, will be joined by his counterparts,Henry Mussa (Industry, Trade and Tourism); Grace Chiumia (Home Affairs and Internal Security); and Cecilia Chazama (Civic Education, Culture and Community Development).

Follow live proceedings on what the four Cabinet Ministers will speak through the Malawi News Agency (Mana) Twitter Handle @MwNewsAgency from 09:00am prompt.