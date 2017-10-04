4 October 2017

Zambia: Kambwili, Lusambo Beef Hits Boiling Point

Photo: Zambia Reports
Chishimba Kambwili (file photo).
By Charles Sakala

The bad blood between Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili and Copperbelt province Minister Bowman Lusambo came to a head when the former alleged that he had been slapped twice by the latter outside parliament yesterday.

Kambwili was allegedly slapped twice in the presence of Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba.

Kambwili rose on a point of order alleging that Lusambo had slapped him in the presence of Foreign Affairs minister Harry Kalaba with Mandevu lawmaker Jean Kapata pouring water on him.

The Roan sought a ruling from Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini on the alleged beating outside parliament by Lusambo.

Matibini said that he would make a ruling once the matter had been investigated as it had happened outside parliament.

Lusambo and Kapata have become repeatedly incensed by repeated media attacks by Kambwili on them.

Kambwili had earlier stormed out of the house in protest of the explanation by Housing an Infrastructure Minister Ronald Chitotela on the cost of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway.

Lusambo followed Kambwili outside where the fracas ensued that saw Kambwili allegedly slapped before his attacker was whisked away.

And Kapata who raised a counter point of order said that she wanted Kambwili dealt with for alleging that the Mandevu lawmaker was a thief.

