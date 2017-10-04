Malawi's Office of Director of Public Procurement (ODPP) has chopped of Transglobe Export Limited, a company that is involved in the dubious purchase of maize from Zambia, off the list of the companies short listed by Smallholder Farmers Fertiliser Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM) to supply this year's Farm Input Subsidy Programme (Fisp).

Transglobe has been removed following pressure from various stakeholders including the country's Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture which wanted the company removed due to its involvement in the maize sage now commonly referred to as 'maizegate'.

In July this year, Malawi's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested one of Transglobe Directors, Rashid Tayub, alongside former Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development George Chaponda in connection with government's procurement of the maize. The two are currently answering charges in court along Grace Mijiga Mhango (former Chairperson for Grain Traders Association).

Transglobe was on the initial list of 21 companies but the ODPP which has granted a 'No Objection' to SFFRFM, approved 14 suppliers.

The list of successful suppliers include Paramount Holdings Limited, ETG Inputs Limited, Rab Processors Limited , Kulima Gold Limited , Farmers World Limited, Agricultural Trading Company Ltd, World Wide Wholesalers, Dalitso General Suppliers Limited, Midima Holdings Limited, KU Distributors Limited , Optichem (2000) Limited, Agora Limited, Agro Input Suppliers and Malawi Fertiliser Company Limited.

Transglobe has been left out on the final list along A.L Limited, Simama General Dealers, Nyiombo Investments Limited, Mas International and Lord's Best Collection.

It has taken almost two months for the ODPP to scrutinise and approve the companies on the list before issuing a 'No Objection' with ODPP Director Paul Taulo explaining that delays in issuing a 'No Objection' are mostly necessitated when there are issues with the submitted list. He could not elaborate.

SFFRFM, which Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development designated to manage the programme, sent the list of successful bidders on August 1 this year.

SFFRFM Chief Executive Officer Andy Kalinde confirmed the list and said the suppliers that have qualified were invited to a briefing in Lilongwe on Monday. However, he added that SFFRFM was still reviewing other suppliers; hence, the public should not rush to conclude that bidders not on the list have failed.

"We only had a briefing at the ODPP whereby the suppliers were told of what is expected of them. They have not yet been given the contracts. We expect that the contracts will be signed this week," he said.

Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture Chairperson Joseph Chidanti-Malunga, whose committee has been playing an oversight function in the selection of the suppliers, said yesterday he was satisfied with the outcome. He said 90 percent of the committee's recommendations have been adhered to.

The release of the suppliers' list comes barely four days after the first consignment of Fisp coupons arrived on Friday and will cater for beneficiaries from Southern Region districts, namely Nsanje, Thyolo, Chiladzulu, Mulanje, Mangochi, Phalombe, Mwanza and Blantyre, according to Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Joseph Mwanamvekha.

The second and last consignment will be dispatched from United Kingdom (UK) where the coupons are being printed and it is expected to arrive in the country next week Monday according to the minister.

Following the lobby from the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture and its recommendation to exclude the produce dealers from the list, Transglobe dragged the committee to court. The High Court in Blantyre granted Transglobe an order to stay the recommendations by the Parliament's committee before the company decided to withdraw the case.