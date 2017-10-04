Sierra Leone: Chinese Embassy Celebrates 68th Anniversary of the Existence of China

The Chinese Embassy in Sierra Leone held a reception on 29th September 2017 to celebrate the 68th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at Bintumani Hotel.

Almost 300 guests, including the Hon. Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr. Victor Bockarie Foh, Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Samura Kamara, other ministers and senior officers, representatives from diplomatic corps, international organizations, and the Chinese communities in Sierra Leone attended the event.

In the opening remarks, the Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone, H.E WU Peng extended his warmest welcome to all guests and appreciation to all friends for their support to China-Sierra Leone friendly relationship. He recalled the great achievements since the People's Republic of China was founded 68 years ago, briefed the latest development of the China's innovation and Internet economy, as well as their contribution to the world.

"Talking about Chinese economy in the past year, I can name a lot of statistic data, but here I just want to take one figure as a sample to show the dynamic and change of today's Chinese economy... Alibaba has smashed all the sales record online more than $ 18 billion in 24 hours on 11th November 2016. This figure clearly demonstrates that Chinese consumers are changing the world" Ambassador WU said.

Ambassador WU pointed out that, currently, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China headed by H.E. President Xi Jinping, Chinese people have engaged in carrying out the strategic layout of the building of a moderately prosperous society and achieving "Chinese Dream". This October the 19th National Congress of CPC would carry out more in-depth reforms and developments in following.

On the international stage, Ambassador Wu maintained that, China was a very active player and an important driving force for world peace, social and economic development. As a responsible major power, China was committed to promoting a new type of relations featuring win-win cooperation and would continue to work with African countries like Sierra Leone to prepare the next China-Africa cooperation forum and promote and achieve new pragmatic result so that both China and African dreams can be achieved together.

He also praised the leadership of H.E. President Koroma and his continuous effort in the area of Post Ebola recovery and noted that, as strategic partners of comprehensive cooperation, China would greatly contribute to all kind of social and economic development such as education, agriculture and energy in the country, as well as translate the existing political goodwill advantage into a driving force for bilateral cooperation and set China-Sierra Leone relationship a good example of win-win results and China-Africa cooperation.

On behalf of the Sierra Leonean government and people, the Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dr. Samura Kamara extended his warmest congratulations for the 68th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and heartfelt appreciation for China's support to help Sierra Leone fight against Ebola and 14th August mudslide and flooding disaster.

Dr. Samura Kamara said the founding of the People's Republic of China 68 years ago initiated a new era in the history of China. And through the ceaseless efforts, China has finally found a suitable path for its own development. In the era of new China, over 700 million Chinese have shaken off poverty, which was 100 times larger than the population of Sierra Leone, accounting for over 70 percent of global poverty reduction in the period. The Chinese experience and system on governance to achieve more rapid development deserved the other developing countries, especial African counties including Sierra Leone to learn. He wished the 19th National Congress of CPC a great success and to bring more benefits for Chinese people and the whole world.

About the Sierra Leone-China relations, Dr. Samura Kamara commented that the two countries have continued to stand shoulder by shoulder with each other both bilaterally and multilaterally, and China has continue to prove to be "an all-weather friend of Sierra Leone". This was manifested in the recent visit of the Chinese Hospital Ship Ark Peace that just in 5 days providing free medical services for more than 8,000 people and finishing 51 surgeries in Sierra Leone. Besides, China has provided 113 government full time scholarships and over 700 short-term training courses and seminars for Sierra Leoneans this year.

Dr. Samura Kamara said the strengthening of economic and technical cooperation between the two countries has reached its new high since the signing of the 5 cooperatives agreements between President Koroma and President Xi Jinping in December 2016. He noted that Sierra Leone would like to make joint efforts with China side through implementing the consensuses between the two Heads of States to strengthen the bilateral cooperation and push forward Sierra Leone-China friendship to a higher level.