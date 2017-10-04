Zambia: Baby Trampled to Death in Mukanda Dance

A one-year-old baby, left momentarily unattended, is said to have been accidentally trampled to death by a traditional dancer while its mother joined in the revelry in Chavuma.

Police said yesterday that the tragic incident happened at the Mukanda traditional ceremony in Chavuma of North-Western Province early on Monday morning.

The Mukanda is a rite of passage ceremony of the Luvale people that involves boys being taken to camps to complete their preparations for adult life.

North-Western Province Police Commissioner Auxensio Daka said the accident happened at Kangungu Village, and named the child as Charles Sakutoha.

Mr Daka said investigations indicated that the mother of the baby had put the child on the ground to join in the dance.

"We are investigating the matter to establish whether there was gross negligence on the part of the mother of the child or the man who fell on to the child," Mr Daka said.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old man has died after hanging himself to a tree using a belt, after an alleged misunderstanding with a neighbour.

Mr Daka identified the deceased as Reagan Muzungu, who committed suicide around 04:00 hours on Monday.