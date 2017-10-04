Sierra Leone: Man Remanded for Posing As Flood Victim

Presiding Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Pademba Road Court No.1, yesterday (3rd October 2017) remanded one Alhaji Ibrahim Kamara at the Male Correctional Centre for obtaining goods from Care Sierra Leone after he posed as one of the August 14 flood and mudslide victims.

The accused was charged to court on two counts of obtaining goods by false pretenses contrary to Section 32 (1) of Larceny Act of 1916.

The accused, on Friday 18th August 2017 at Kamayama, Lumley in Freetown, with intent to defraud, obtained 2 pieces of blankets,2 4×6 foam mattresses,3 eating spoons,2 drinking cups,3 eating plates, 5 eighty pages exercise books,1 school bag ,1 veronica drinking bucket,60 Jackets of water purifier,1 yard white piece of cloth for sieving water,1 toilet bag,6 toilet soap,2 cakes of laundry soap,2 tubers of tooth paste,3 tooth brushes and 1 children chamber from World Vision Sierra Leone.

Also ,with intent to defraud, obtained 1 bag twenty-five kilogram of rice, 4 packets of saint Louis cubes sugar,3 packets sanitary pads tissues,2 packets saba foam surf,1 tin liquid peak milk,1 packet table salt, quantity of yellow beans,1 tin Antiseptic Dettol,1 hand sanitizer and 2 tins of sardines from care Sierra Leone.

The matter was prosecuted by Inspector Eric Deen, while the accused was not represented by a lawyer.

The matter has been adjourned for further hearing.

Also in the same Court, one Christopher Hanciles, who was also charged to court for obtaining money by false pretense and defrauding Zainab Marrah the sum of twenty-five million Leones, had his bail bond withdrawn

He was given bail during his first appearance in the sum of twenty million Leones and after appearing at different adjourned dates, he was remanded yesterday again after his surety, Iyande Marion Coker, told the court that she was withdrawing her bail bond signed on behalf of the accused because she is travelling out of the Country and would not want to waste the Court time.

The matter was adjourned to the 5th October 2017 for further hearing.