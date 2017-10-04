Sierra Leone: Nacsa Holds Last Technical Review Meeting for the GPC II Project

The National Commission for Social Action (NaCSA) through its Pro- Poor Growth for Peace Consolidation Project has engaged chairmen and representatives of the three beneficiary districts - Kono, Kailahun and Koinadugu on the processing of their District Application Forms (DAFS). The Technical Review Meeting which was held at the Board Room of NaCSA Headquarters at Charlotte Street, Freetown on Friday, September 29, 2017 provided a platform for both the Commission and its partners, especially the Councils and the German International Cooperation (GIZ) to deliberate and technically review the submitted 2018 projects of the Pro- Poor Growth for Peace Consolidation Programme.

Representing the Commissioner, the NaCSA Senior Director of Support Service, Idrissa Barrie, reiterated the importance of the technical review meeting and urged members to significantly contribute in order to make the session meaningful.

The Senior Director of Support Service commended the German Government through the Ministry of Cooperation and Development (BMZ) for its contribution in providing grant support of 12.3 million Euros to the Programme through the German Development Bank (KfW) which is executed by NaCSA to provide dire social services for the country's rural poor. He further apologized for the unavoidable absence of both the Commissioner and his deputy in meeting, noting that they are on another official assignment towards nation building.

Project Manager of the Pro- Poor Growth for Peace Consolidation Project, Salifu Mansaray described the session as the last Technical Review Meeting for the second phase of the Programme (GPC II). He spoke on the pending Donor Mission, slated for November, 2017. This Mission, he noted would determine the future of the Programme. "We are not in the position to tell councils whether there will be GPC III or not. It is left with the donors to determine the next phase of the programme and the districts to be targeted," the Programme Manager stated. Salifu Mansaray commended the councils and GIZ for their support over the years, describing it as very impressive.

In his response, the Chairman of the Kono District, Richard Koninga commended the donors and NaCSA for their contributions through the GPC II in improving lives and social infrastructures in his district. The chairman however, noted some of the challenges his district faces in term of road connectivity. "While we are pleased with the support from the GPC II, we want the donor to know that, if they are coming back, then the clusters close to the Guinean border should be considered this time round," he appealed.

In a similar statement, the Chairman of the Kailahun District Council, Alex Alex Bonapha also thanked the donor and the Commission for the programme which has immensely helped in rural youth employment and the improvement of livelihood. He further revealed that the support to councils on Feeder Road Maintenance came at no better time than when most of the roads in his district were impenetrable. "I am pleased to inform you that the only passable roads in Kailahun district this year were those funded by the GPC subcomponent," he noted. These, he pointed, include the main alternate route (the Tigo bypass road), without which there would have been a total cut off to the district headquarter town of Kailahun.

Forming highpoint of the session was the presentation, review and approval of the GPC II 2018 District Application Forms (DAFS) for the three districts, detailing the quantum of work to be done in each district as requested by the beneficiary clusters and approved and signed by all stakeholders.

In line with this, Koinadugu submitted three District Application Forms (DAFS), having fifteen (15) projects on feeder roads and bridges; Kailahun submitted seven (7) District Application Forms (DAFS), having eleven (11) projects - all of which are feeder roads and bridges and Kono submitted three (3) District Application Forms (DAFS), having ten (10) projects- all of which also are feeder roads and bridges. This process will initiate the tendering of the upcoming project on the granting of the no objection from KfW.

The Pro- Poor Growth For Peace Consolidation (GPC II) is a programme that came about as the result of the signing of a Financial Agreement between the government of the Federal republic of Germany and the Government of Sierra Leone, through the German Development Bank executed by NaCSA in the three K-district of Kailahun, Kono and Kono, with the aim of consolidating peace through rural employment promotion and income generation for youths.

The Pro- Poor Growth for Peace Consolidation (GPC II) commenced in 2014 and is expected to end in 2018.