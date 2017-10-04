4 October 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Police Investigator Testifies in Burglary Matter

By Ibrahim K.turay

Police investigator yesterday testified before Magistrate Santigie Bangura of the Pademba Road Magistrate Court No 1 in a matter involving one Osman Conteh, who was in court for Burglary contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

The accused was charged with eight counts of Burglary contrary to section 25(1) of the Larceny Act, wounding with intent to murder country to section 11, 20, and 18 of the Offence Against the Person Act of 1861 and assault accessioning actual bodily harm country to section 47 of the same act.

The prosecution alleges that on 27th August, 2017, in Freetown, with intent to steal, the accused broke into and entered the Dwelling house of Fatima Kamara.

In his testimony, police constable A. Rogers, said he was on duty on the day of the incident, when Inspector Munda assigned him to investigate the said mater.

"I went to the scene of crime along with C.P 4354 S. Turay to serve as witness. At the scene, we discovered blood stain all over the body of Pw1, who is the first complainant. The second and third complainants were also injured," he said.

He continued that the house of the complainant was also damaged, and that a statement was later taken from the complainants.

"After some days, I received information that the accused was in Kambia. I went there with two other officers and arrest him," he added.

The accused was not represented by a lawyer. The matter was adjourned to October 5, 2017 for ruling.

