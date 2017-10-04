3 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Parliament Is Center of Democracy - Secretary General

Luanda — The secretary general of the Angolan National Assembly (AN), Pedro Agostinho de Neri, on Monday in Luanda said the parliamentary activities of a constitutional state are the center of the democracy, as it represents the people's interests.

Speaking on the fringes of a seminary on the Mps' integration for the IV Legislature of the Parliament, the SG added that the parliamentarians' term results from an electoral process, whose task is to represent the people in the National Assembly.

However, he stressed the importance for Mps especially of those taking office for the first time, to understand well the way the parliament administration operates and get acquainted with their rights and duties.

The official also commended the young MPs in this new legislature, which he thinks that their presence will balance the debate mainly on issues concerning the youths such as education, housing and access to first job.

To two-day event is discussing matters related to the historical evolution of the Angolan parliament and the importance of the parliamentary function, organization and functioning of the National Assembly, profile of parliamentary administration, parliament and social communication, security rules inherent to the MP's office and status (duties and rights), among others.

In the Framework of the general election of 2017, the IV legislature of the National Assembly counts on 150 MPs of the MPLA, 51 of UNITA, 16 of the coalition CASA-CE, two of PRS and one of FNLA, a total of 220 parliamentarians.

