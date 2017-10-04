3 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Physician Attends Radiesthesia and Radionics Congress

Luanda — Angolan physician and director of the Oriente Terapias Office, Adalgisa David, represented the country in the 11th edition of the Brazilian Congress of Radiesthesia and Radiology 2017, which took place from September 30 to October 01 in the city of Sao Paulo (Brazil).

The biennial event, sponsored by the Brazilian Association of Radiesthesia and Radionics (ABRAD), is an activity in which radiesthetists from various parts of the world exchange experiences. "I speak to you of the world of radioactive sensitivities, of the frequencies that can be used for therapeutic purposes, of the problems and possibilities that radiation waves provide to man. The knowledge I gained from the event is unimaginable", she said.

A Master of Chinese Medicine, she has been participating in the Congress since 2005 and hopes to use such knowledge to serve nationals in need of treatment with radiation waves.

