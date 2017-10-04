Angola: Minister Wants More Efficient Mineral and Oil Resources Sector

Luanda — The Minister of Mineral Resources and Petroleum, Diamantino Azevedo, announced on Tuesday that a new organic statute will be created in the coming days to merge the Ministries of Geology and Mines and Petroleum Ministry so as to make it more efficient.

The two ministries were merged in the light of the new Executive, led by the Angolan President, João Lourenço, who was inaugurated on 26 September, resulting from the elections on 23 August.

Speaking to the press at the ceremony for the transfer of portfolios made with the outgoing minister, Francisco Queiroz, the cabinet official said that the new challenge is a demanding task, because it will bring together offices and reduce offices, as well as make the ministry more productive.

He justified that the merger does not mean that many will have to leave the functions they occupy, because they are key for the leverage of this ministry and wishes them to continue playing their role.

The official mentioned that the mining and oil geology sector plays a fundamental role in the national economy, so the challenge is high to enforce the MPLA governance programme, presented in the elections of August 2017, where the objectives and targets are defined.