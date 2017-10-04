3 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Now Able to Share Seismic Data With World

Luanda — Angola has officially started sharing, from early October, information and data on the seismic activities produced in the country to the world network of seismic information, from its Kapanda station in Malanje, confirmed Tuesday to Angop in Luanda, the director of INAMET, Domingos José do Nascimento.

According to him, after the September monitoring in the four existing seismic stations, of which three under direct management of the National Institute of Meteorology and Geophysics (INAMET), began sending data to the International Association of Seismology and Physics of the Earth's Interior (IASPEI). Angola's seismic network, run by INAMET, is composed of five stations namely Luanda, Lubango (Huíla), Porto Kipiri (Bengo), Luena (Moxico) and Kapanda, province of Malanje, controlled in partnership with Prodel, the manager of the hydroelectric dam in the area.

Angola still needs to strengthen its network of seismic stations between the south and east central regions, with at least 25 more stations, so that the occurrences of the events are correctly evaluated and recorded, the official explained.

