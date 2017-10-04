3 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Writer Lopito Feijó Releases Book in Maputo

Maputo — The Angolan literary poet, essayist and literary critic Lopito Feijó is due to present his latest poetry work entitled "Imprescindível Doctrina Contra" in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique.

The launching session of the work will take place at the Camões Cultural Centre of the Portuguese Embassy in Maputo, and will feature Mozambican writer Ungulani Ba Ka Khosa (pseudonym of Francisco Esau Cossa).

The work of poetry "Imprescindível Doctrina Contra" was already launched in Angola on 16 August.

The publication of the referred book marks 35 years of literary career of the author Lopito Feijó that brought together doctrinal verses, which reaffirm the vision of a life of which there is a poetic doctrine.

