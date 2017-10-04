Angola: Lioth Cassoma Presents New CD in Huambo

Luanda — The Angolan gospel singer Lioth Cassoma will take on October 22 her álbum entitled "Especial" for sale and autograph signing session in the city of Huambo.

According to a press note from the singer's advisor, the CD has songs with messages of trust, love and faith in Jesus Christ.

Still in Huambo province, Lioth Cassoma will perform at the Golden Bibles awards gala, an event that distinguishes the most distinguished people throughout the year at church level.

Born in the province of Cuanza Sul, Paulina Liato Cassoma, artistically called by Lioth Cassoma, was born in the midst of a family of musicians and from an early age she gained a taste for singing, influenced by her parents.

Her father, a gospel musician, often took her as a child to accompany him in some musical concerts, which helped her become one of the greatest references of this genre of music in Angola.