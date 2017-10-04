Angola: Replica of Our Lady of Muxima's Image in New York

Luanda — The image repica of Our Lady of Muxima was enthroned in the Church of Our Lady of Fatima in New York, United States of America.

The enthronement ceremony was attended by the director of the National Institute for Religious Affairs, Ruth Mixinge, in representation of the Ministry of Culture.

The Angolan delegation of 20 pilgrims was led by dom António Francisco Jaka, Bishop of Caxito and Secretary General of CEAST.

According to a press note from the Ministry of Culture, the highest point of the activity was held at the Church of Our Lady of Fatima in Yonkers, New York, with a Eucharistic celebration, where the image of Our Lady of Muxima was enthroned.

The pilgrimage, in addition to the spiritual value, also had a cultural value, in which the pilgrims had the opportunity to demonstrate and share the Angolan culture through songs and dances.