Angola: Cabinda - Bank Sol Unveils First Branch for Companies

Cabinda — Banco Sol unveiled on Monday its first branch for companies in the northern Cabinda province, as part of its strategy to expand, increase and establish itself in the local market.

The event, presided over by the Bank's CEO, Coutinho Nobre Miguel, was also part of the company's 16th founding anniversary celebration, marked on October 2.

On the occasion, the deputy- governor for Cabinda's Economic Affairs, Romão Macário Lembe, called for the local businesspeople to help the government in the country's ongoing process of economic diversification through the entrance in operation of the branch for companies.

The official also underscored that the recently unveiled center will be responding the local business people's anxieties that have their assets secured at Banco Sol.

In his turn, the Banco Sol executive director, António Graça said the center will guarantee a customized service to companies.

The local business people lauded the initiative, which is the first one of this kind in the province, since it poses an added value for entrepreneurs.