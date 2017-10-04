Mozambique: Nyusi Calls for 'Pro-Active Stance'

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, speaking in his capacity as President of the ruling Frelimo Party, on Monday urged the newly elected members of Frelimo's leading bodies to adopt a more proactive stand, in order to speed up unity, peace and national development.

He was speaking at a rally in the southern city of Matola just a few hours after the Frelimo 11th Congress had closed. He called for the complete implementation of the new Frelimo programme approved by the Congress, which would depend on commitment from all Mozambicans.

"Today we begin our march to the 12th Congress", Nyusi said. "We march while working, while carrying out the tasks that have been entrusted to us".

Among those tasks, Nyusi pointed to the fight against corruption and organised crime, as well as the drive to increase production and productivity as the key challenges facing society.

"We are determined to embark on a battle without quarter against corruption and against organised crime - in the schools, in the hospitals, on the roads, in private or public companies", he declared. "Everywhere these changes will have to occur".

Mozambicans, Nyusi urged, should defend unity and governmental ethics, irrespective of political party affiliation. "In Mozambique, there are no 'Frelimo Mozambicans' - there are just Mozambicans", he stressed.

He added that Frelimo regards national unity as a fundamental instrument for the construction of citizenship, stability and democracy. Through Frelimo, Mozambicans had undertaken the transformations in the country since the national liberation struggle, in defence of peace, sovereignty and national integrity.

Frelimo places the defence of the interests of Mozambicans in first place, and only later the defence of others out of solidarity. "We know that even the others, when they are in solidarity with us, it is because they first want to achieve their own interests", he claimed.

As for the search for a definitive and lasting peace in the country, Nyusi said that everything must be done to ensure that there are no longer any groups of armed men in Mozambique, and that no-one should be killed because of "differences between brothers".