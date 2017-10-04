Angola: Deputy Governor Wants Students Focused On Training Process

Ondjiva — The provincial deputy governor for political and social affairs of southern Cunene province, Albertina José, Tuesday in Ondjiva appealed to the students for greater attention and commitment in order to better prepare them to contribute to the development process of Cunene.

The official, who was speaking to journalists at the end of a visit to Complexo Escolar First and Secondary Cycle Oulondelo, around Ondjiva, said that students should apply in academic training, dedicating them more and more to the assimilation of the content.

Albertina José stressed that students should dignify the investments made by the government, consubstantiated in the construction and rehabilitation of schools, to build an increasingly intellectual society, noting that the Angolan government has elected education as one of the priorities, within the framework of its social responsibility and cooperative policy.