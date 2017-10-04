Angola: Defence Minister Committed to Staff Training At All Levels

Luanda — National Defense minister, Gen. Salviano de Jesus Sequeira Tuesday pointed out the training and improving the staff at all levels as the main challenges of the sector.

This was at his presentation ceremony as minister of the sector, a post to which he was appointed by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

Salviano de Jesus Sequeira said that this goal requires an open mind, up-to-date knowledge, availability and a spirit of initiative to effectively overcome the barriers.

The minister considered crucial to work in tune with the legitimate desire of the military and officials of the Defence Ministry and Angolan Armed Forces on guarantee of labour and living conditions compatible with their responsibilities.

We all need to be aware of the new and vigorous responsibilities and challenges that lie ahead, he said.

According to the official, taking up responsibilities entails to continue working as teams toward integrated institutional ties between the minister and his main collaborators and FAA leadership.

He added such condition could ensure the fulfillment of the traditional missions in the National Defence system and the others highly directed.

Still in the field of training, the General said that the National Defence Institute should continue to focus on research, study and dissemination of issues related to national Defence.

As for modernisation and building process of the Angolan Armed Forces, the minister considered very important to keep the process going with the effort focused on re-equipping of Angolan Navy.

The official described the process as crucial to strengthening the operational capacity to protecting the exclusive economic zone and fulfilling with safety mission of the Golf of Guinea.