Angola: INAC Intensifies Actions to Protect Child's Rights

Ondjiva — The National Child's Institute (INAC) in southern Cunene province has been reinforcing actions to protect and respect the rights and duties of minors in recent months, said Tuesday the head of protection to this target group in Ondjiva, Macuntina Samuel.

Speaking to Angop about the activity of the ministry, the official said that this reinforcement is based on the increase of actions directed to the child, through lectures on education, awareness and moralization of society on the rights and duties of minors, held in schools and in markets.

The actions extend to the local community on preventing and combating violence against children and child labor, added Macuntina Samuel.

The source indicated that, along with these actions, it is necessary to strengthen the networks of protection of the rights and duties of the youngest in the municipalities.

INAC in Cunene controls eight Child Protection Centers.