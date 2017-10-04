3 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Police Measures to Ensure Safety, Security of Citizens

Luanda — National Police (PN) will adopt mechanisms to fight crime in the country, as part of the measures to enhance the safety and security of citizens.

This was announced Tuesday in Luanda by General Commander of corporation, Ambrósio de Lemos.

He stated that the General Command of National Police (CGPN) will continue to strengthen its operational bodies in order not to disappoint the citizens' expectations in fighting crime.

Addressing a ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the Central Command Post (PCC), Ambrosio de Lemos urged for more harmony and readiness among the staff to ensure the success of the tasks assigned to them.

Describing the safety as a priority, the Commissioner-General Ambrósio de Lemos said that the police attention will be focused on preventing and combating crime.

The Central Command Post (PCC) was created on October 3, 1997.

The Institution is tasked with conducting studies, planning, coordination and control of operations matters.

Other missions include organising and deploying the public security services, as well as ensuring institutional protection and security of police facilities.

