Luanda — Angolan basketball player Eduardo Mingas signed for senior men's basketball team of 1º de Agosto for the next two seasons, said a source.

The 38-year-old forward, who has been working since Monday for 1º de Agosto under the coach Paulo Macedo, is the most prominent name of the new acquisitions for this season.

The experienced basketball player has represented in the last four seasons Recreativo do Libolo, as well as Interclube and Petro de Luanda.