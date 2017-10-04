The Brazilian football legend, Rivaldo who arrived in Zimbabwe on Monday to finalize preparations for the match between Barcelona legends and Zimbabwe warriors has committed to helping the country develop its football by assisting local players to break into Europe through setting up a football academy.

Addressing the media in Harare on Tuesday, Sports Minister, Makhosini Hlongwane said the former Barcelona midfielder had expressed his willingness to link Zimbabwean players to Europe while committing to setting up a football academy in the country.

"Apart from the much anticipated match, we discussed the possibility of Rivaldo linking Zimbabwean players to Europe and the possibility of him and his team setting up a soccer academy in Zimbabwe," said Hlongwane.

Rivaldo thanked Minister Hlongwane for organizing the match between Barcelona legends and Zimbabwe warriors adding that he is committed to assist the country address some of its problems.

"It's a big opportunity for the country to meet Barcelona football Legends and I would like thank honorable Minister Hlongwani for organizing this match plus the government for making it possible.