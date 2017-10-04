3 October 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Man Slapped With 14 Years IHL for Theft of Motorcycle

By Chilungamo Missi

Blantyre — The Mwanza First Grade Magistrate's Court has convicted and sentenced Everson Lester, 22, to 14 years Imprisonment with Hard Labor (IHL) for robbery.

Confirming the development, Mwanza Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Edwin Kaunda said in November, 2015, Lester robbed Galion Kajoza at Chabweza Village and went away with a Rico Motor Cycle valued at K450, 000.

According to Kaunda, the convict fled after committing the offence and was recently arrested on September 6, 2017 at Bvumbwe Trading Centre by Bvumbwe Police Station Police Officers.

Lester appeared before the Mwanza First Grade Magistrate's Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to the charge of robbery.

In Mitigation, Everson told the court that he stays with his mother and that she depends on him hence the court should be lenient when passing judgment.

On the other hand, Mwanza Police Station Prosecutor, Sub Inspector Joshua Chilambo asked the court to give Lester a stiff sentence as a warning to would be offenders.

Passing his sentence, First Grade Magistrate, Ranwel Mangazi, slapped Lester with 14 years IHL.

Lester hails from Kaluluma Village, in the area of Traditional Authority Nthache in Mwanza.

