Botswana: Trust Injects Thousands Into Projects

Sankoyo — Sankoyo Tshwaragano Management Trust has funded the Village Development Committee to the tune of over P600 000 to implement some of the community projects in the pipeline.

In an interview, the trust chairperson, Mr Nkgololang Samakata confirmed that most of the community projects had been suspended for a while because the trust was financially challenged, but noted that since the signing of the lease this year, their revenue had improved, hence they managed to fund some projects.

The trust uses its revenue to provide employment to villagers and to implement community projects in the village such as building houses for destitute persons, providing grants for funerals and scholarships for youths, among others.

However, Mr Samakata mentioned some of the projects that would be implemented with the funding such as wiring and connection of electricity in VDC houses, kgotla office, connection of stand pipes to ensure water supply for all households.

Another project in the pipeline is the connection of water system toilets in every household in the village.

He explained that they had approached a certain solar power company, which is expected to come and assess the site, adding that the idea was to construct a solar power work station at the kgotla area, where panels would be installed.

Mr Samakata revealed that they had written to Batawana Tribal Authority seeking approval to connect electricity in the tribal offices, noting that they are waiting for a response.

He said their aim was to ensure all planned projects were complete by the end of the year so that they could develop another project plan for 2018.

The chairperson also pointed out that they enjoyed a good working relationship with their new investor, who had agreed to give priority to villagers in terms of employment opportunities.

He proudly announced that 90 per cent of the villagers had been employed after they negotiated with the investor as he insisted that he wanted employees with the right skills.

For his part, the village chief, Kgosi Gokgatlhang Moalosi welcomed efforts made by the village trust in project implementation.

He said electrification of some facilities including his office was the move in the right direction as nowadays electricity is one of the basic necessities in life.

He said they would be able to use technology such as computers and other gadgets.

Kgosi Moalosi also thanked the government for their positive response on the community's plea for the investor to pay the trust directly, adding that would assist the trust to plan and ensure projects implementation are finished on time.

He explained that they had two more leases that needed to be signed and wished the relevant ministry could speed up the process for the benefit of the community.

Source : BOPA