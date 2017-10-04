3 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Coach Signs a Year and Half Deal With Desportivo DAs Aves

Luanda — Former head coach of the Angolan national senior men's football team, Lito Vidigal, 48, is the successor to Ricardo Soares as coach of Desportivo das Aves in the first Portuguese Football league.

The Angolan who recently coached the Maccabi Tel Aviv Football Club of Israel will sign a valid contract for a season and a half.

Lito Vidigal coached Arouca for the first time to European competition in the 2015/16 season, and midway through last season moved to Maccabi Tel Aviv, leaving the club after finishing the season in second place in the Israeli championship.

The coach now takes over the responsibility to fulfill the objectives proposed by the Desportivo das Aves, which is to keep the club in the first division.

Desportivo das Aves takes in this season the 16th place of the First League, with six points resulting from a win and three draws, with four losses.

