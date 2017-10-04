Angola: Higher Education Minister Prioritizes Staff's Capacity Building

Luanda — The minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Maria do Rosário Bragança Sambo, pointed out as priority of her management the capacity building of human resources, with view to improving the sector.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday in Luanda on the fringes of the ceremony for the portfolio transfer, the official explained that changes will be made in the Higher Education field, so as to improve the quality of the teaching as well as the creation of conditions for the science, technology and innovation to contribute to the country's socio-economic and cultural development.

Maria do Rosário Sambo considered this task a great challenge, as her ministry results from the merger of two sectors, which is a privilege to count on the wide experience of the staff so they can build the new ministerial building together.

"The biggest challenge is to have a positive evaluation of the Angolans at the end of our duties, because that is what we are here for", she added.