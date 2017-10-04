Angola: ICGLR Heads of State and Government Meet in Brazzaville

Luanda — The seventh Summit of Heads of State and Government of the International Conference on Great Lakes Region (ICGLR)), currently chaired by Angola, will take place on October 19 this year in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, Angop learnt on Tuesday from a press note released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex).

During the event, after a two-year presidency, Angola will hand it over to the neighboring Republic of Congo and with which it maintains a friendly and cooperation relations in various fields.

The ICGLR was founded after the political conflicts that marked the Great Lakes region in 1994.

In recent years, under the Angolan Presidency, numerous actions have been developed to stabilize the region.

ICGLR groups Angola, Burundi, the Central African Republic, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania and Zambia.