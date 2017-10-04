4 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: ICGLR Heads of State and Government Meet in Brazzaville

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The seventh Summit of Heads of State and Government of the International Conference on Great Lakes Region (ICGLR)), currently chaired by Angola, will take place on October 19 this year in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, Angop learnt on Tuesday from a press note released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex).

During the event, after a two-year presidency, Angola will hand it over to the neighboring Republic of Congo and with which it maintains a friendly and cooperation relations in various fields.

The ICGLR was founded after the political conflicts that marked the Great Lakes region in 1994.

In recent years, under the Angolan Presidency, numerous actions have been developed to stabilize the region.

ICGLR groups Angola, Burundi, the Central African Republic, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania and Zambia.

Angola

Higher Education Minister Prioritizes Staff's Capacity Building

The minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Maria do Rosário Bragança Sambo,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.