Angola: Diversification Leads to Economic Stabilization - Analyst

Luanda — The diversification of the economy may be a factor of economic stabilization as long as imports are reduced and national production capacity is increased, political analyst Almeida Mendes Henriques said Tuesday in Luanda.

Speaking to Angop, Almeida Mendes Henriques said that diversification of the economy still allows the transition from a subsistence to a self-sustainable economy, promoting the development of the country and opening up possibilities for increasing employment.

he considered necessary to create sufficient national production in order to provide surpluses that can be exported to other countries.

The analyst defends the economy as the driving force behind the country's sustainable development.