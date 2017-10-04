Namibia: Fight Obesity With Yoga

OBESITY is a growing public health concern in modern societies. Physical inactivity and an unhealthy diet have been identified as major risk factors for obesity.

Ample research has highlighted the role of obesity as a risk factor for a large number of chronic health complications, such as cardiovascular disease, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, stroke, as well as mood changes and depression in an obese individual.

What is Obesity?

According to a fact sheet available on the WHO website, worldwide obesity has nearly doubled since 1980. In 2008, 300 million women and 200 million men were obese. Do these figures have you worrying about your health? Before you start sweating, understand that you may not even be obese.

Technically speaking, being obese is different from being overweight. To put it in simpler terms, a body mass index (BMI) greater than or equal to 25 classifies as being overweight. However, a BMI greater than or equal to 30 falls under the obese category.

Obesity Symptoms

Obesity reduces physical movements and also brings in slowness in emotional and mental activities. Food intake increases, and obesity can result in frustration. Laziness increases, reducing overall efficiency. Depression is often associated with excess weight gain.

Sometimes obesity can obstruct the breathing process.

Obesity because of physical problems

Obesity can be hereditary, and digestive disorders may result in obesity. Improper functioning of the endocrine gland system such as thyroid disorders, problems in the nervous system and can also cause obesity, as well as imbalances in emotional and mental activities

Obesity as a result of lifestyle

Lack of exercise, no physical movement, driving cars and other vehicles, sitting and watching TV, movies, working on computers, consuming cold food from the fridge all the time

Yogic concept of diet

In the system of yoga, the physical body is called annamaya kosha or the food sheath. Therefore, food is the essence of the physical body and for the same reason; food is also medicine for the body.

Food can be considered as vitality on the gross level because life comes from food. Life is sustained by food and, in the end, all life again becomes food for further life and the cycle of creation continues.

According to yoga, food is not only what we consume during our meals and digest in our alimentary system; it is also the nourishment that sustains life. For example, food nourishes or feeds our thoughts and speech, feelings and relationships with ourselves and others.

So, when we speak of obesity in yoga, we refer not only to the physical body but to all the aspects of our being and the way in which we nourish and mobilise them. For this reason, it is said that to maintain healthy body weight, it is not enough to treat the body with special diets or changes in lifestyle.

It is also necessary to work on the level of consciousness, which is the mental energy, and on the other aspects which are instrumental to this power or energy. Yoga is a scientific system for developing our body/mind instrument for the expression of consciousness.

Yoga practices for healthy weight

Yoga is an ancient technique that has always aimed at promoting holistic living through better lifestyle and a physical regime.

Being a natural method that focuses on controlled breathing through various postures, yoga is a completely harm free and perfect alternative for allopathic weight-loss pills.

Whether your BMI is abysmally high or you just believe in staying fit, yoga caters to all. Here are a few yoga techniques that you can start with on the path to shedding your weight.

Kapal Bhati (Breathing Exercise)

This breathing technique increases the rate of metabolism and thus helps in reducing weight. It also improves digestive tract functioning, absorption and assimilation of nutrients.

Paschimottanasana (Forward bend stretching the back)

This pose massages and tones the abdominal and pelvic organs. It also improves digestion and is highly effective in reducing obesity.

Veerbhadrasana (Warrior - pose)

This pose improves balance in the body and builds up stamina. The abdominal organs are also stimulated by practising this pose.

Naukasana (Boat- pose)

This pose strengthens the abdominal muscles, improves digestion, and stimulates the intestine.

Shalabhasana (Locust- pose)

This pose massages and tones the abdominal organs. It also improves digestion and flexibility in the body.

Halasana (Plow- Pose)

This pose strengthens and stimulates the abdominal muscles. It also alleviates stress and fatigue.

Bhujangasana (Cobra- Pose)

This pose tones the abdomen, Strengthens the entire back and shoulders, improves flexibility of the upper and middle back, expands the chest, improves blood circulation and also reduces fatigue and stress.

Respect your limits

Yoga may seem intimidating at first, but is an easy-to-approach alternative for overpowering obesity. While it may seem difficult to bend into some poses initially, being consistent in practice will help you stretch further with every passing day.

It is also important to remember that your body has its limits and it would be unwise to extend beyond these boundaries just to lose weight quickly. Stretch until where your body permits and then rest in that pose while breathing consciously.