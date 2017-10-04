4 October 2017

Botswana: Namibian Bowlers Second in Botswana

A Namibia Bowling Association A team narrowly lost to Letsibogo of Botswana in the Botswana Invitational Trips tournament which was recently held at the Francistown Bowling Club.

The NBA A team, consisting of Johan Jacobs, Freddie Fouche and Marinda Bezuidenhout finished on top of section A to make the final where they took on the section B winners, Letsibogo. It was a very close final and in the end Letsibogo won the match 14-13 to claim the trophy.

A total of sixteen teams entered the tournament, coming from Namibia, Zimbabwe and Jwaneng, Orapa, Francistown and Selebwi Pikwe in Botswana itself.

The Namibia Bowling Association entered two teams - NBA A and NBA B, while Windhoek Country Club (WCC) entered one.

The NBA B team consisted of Sandy Joubert, Valdi Wentzel and Gerhard Cloete, while husband and wife Schalk and Huipie van Wyk were joined by Patrys Partridge to make up the WCC team.

The tournament was played over three days in the format of a complete round robin in two sections of eight teams per section.

Besides NBA A winning section A, NBA B finished third in section B and WCC third in section A.

The Namibia Bowling Association uses this tournament every year to develop promising new bowlers. The teams are therefore always made up of up-and-coming bowlers as well as experienced bowlers.

This year the two experienced bowlers were Sandy Joubert, who is also the president of the NBA, and Johan Jacobs, both of whom have represented Namibia internationally.

With the results the two teams produced, the NBA should be well pleased with their selection of promising bowlers.

