Namibia: Prevalence of TB Among Adults to Be Measured

THE health ministry, in collaboration with primary stakeholders under the guidance of the World Health Organisation (WHO), is to measure the prevalence of TB among the adult population of Namibia.

They will be conducting a survey, whose primary objective is to measure the burden of the TB disease in Namibia.

In a press release on Monday, they stated that "this survey aims to update population-based estimates of TB, and provide a baseline for future measurements of trends in the burden of disease. The survey is population-based, and fieldwork is currently undergoing."

The survey started in July, and could end in December 2017. The survey teams would visit areas throughout the country to screen 34 000 people aged 15 years and above, who are needed to participate in the survey.

The health ministry would thus like to inform the public, its stakeholders and health partners to be aware of the survey activities, and to support the team during the time in their area.

Amongst the survey activities, the teams will visit various households in a specific area. They will conduct short interviews, and invite household members who are 15 years and above to visit the cluster field site for the screening activity.

The household members who are invited will receive an appointment card, which must be taken along to the field operation site.