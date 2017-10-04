Kenya: Nasa, IEBC Not on the Same Page About Repeat Poll

Nasa leader Raila Odinga has said his coalition did not reach an agreement with the electoral agency during their three-part talks on Tuesday.

During a press briefing on Wednesday Mr Odinga said the talks at Bomas of Kenya, which the commission termed as fruitful, had not reached any conclusion nor agreement.

"Let no one say that we have any agreement or arrangement with the IEBC. We do not. As it stands, our faith in the IEBC remains zero," said Mr Odinga at the Okoa Kenya offices in Lavington.

Nasa has presented a raft of proposals it termed 'irreducible minimums' for the commission to fulfil before it can go to the October 26 fresh presidential elections.

"We presented a document of things we wanted implemented before we go to the fresh polls. They gave us a matrix which does not respond to any of the fundamental issues we raised," said Mr Odinga.

He went on, "Nothing is agreed until it is totally agreed."

He said that Nasa will go on with its bi-weekly protests every Monday and Friday to demand the resignation of IEBC chief executive Ezra Chiloba, his two deputies Marjan Hussein Marjan, and Betty Nyabuto, as well as commissioners Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye and seven other officials.

The team also wants change of the presidential elections ballot papers printer and the polls technology provider.