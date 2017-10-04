4 October 2017

Malawi: Tigers FC in Road Accident, Players Escape Death

By Tione Andsen

Adam Tigers players escape unhurt as their minibus they were travelling in was involved in an accident.

Tigers coach, Patrick Kumeleka said this Wednesday in a WhatsApp message from Blantyre.

He said the club bus hit another car as they were traveling back to their base after their FISD Super League win over Civil Sporting yesterday in Lilongwe.

" All our players are fine only the team manager is complaining about knee pain. We have safely arrived in Blantyre." Kulemeka said.

He said the other car involved in the accident belongs to Times group.

