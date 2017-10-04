Kenya: Uhuru Meets 2,000 Kuria Delegates

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday hosted at least 2,000 Kuria delegates at State House, Nairobi.

Addressing the delegation, President Kenyatta discussed Jubilee's development agenda for sub-counties as well as the larger Migori County and assured the Kuria leaders of his administration's focus on taking services closer to citizens.

"The Jubilee government is keen on ensuring that all Kenyans get quality services. We will therefore continue ensuring that Kuria residents do not lack the essential services," said President Kenyatta.

SERVICES

He said his government has created two more sub-counties of Mabera and Ntimaru, whose administrators will be posted by next week.

The President, who was accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto, said the new administrative units will ensure Kuria residents are able to get better services from the national government.

"With these new administrative units, you are sure to get better services. For instance, the number of youth recruited to join security agencies including the police and the Kenya Defence Forces would now increase," said the President.

President Kenyatta also said the government will send Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary with his team to explore ways on initiating Sorore, Kebaroti and Kegonga water projects.

VOTES

"On the issue of health, we will ensure that we put up clinics in each of the four sub-counties so that residents are able to access health services closer to their homes," said the President.

The President welcomed the support from the Kuria leaders, urging them to mobilise more votes for him to ensure he wins with a bigger margin in the October 26 repeat presidential election.

"I would like to thank you for the votes you gave me in August 8 polls. I also thank you for electing for two Jubilee Members of Parliament. I assure you the national Government will continue working for you to ensure you get the services you require," the President said.

The Deputy President thanked Kuria residents for supporting Jubilee and assured them that the government will complete all the development projects it has initiated in the area.

"As we speak, the bridge for the road connecting Narok and Kehancha has been built and soon the constructions of the road connecting the two towns will begin," said the Deputy President.

PROJECTS

Members of Parliament Mathias Robi (Kuria West) and Marwa Kitayama (Kuria East) thanked the President for transforming Kuria region by initiating major infrastructure projects which include the upgrading of Isebania-Kehancha, Kegonga-Ntimaru-Guitembe and Taranganya centre-Kehancha roads to bitumen standards.

"We will continue supporting President Kenyatta and Jubilee because of the projects that have been implemented in our area in the last four-and-a-half years," said Mr Robi.

Other speakers included Christine Robi who vied for the Migori Women Rep seat on a Jubilee ticket.

Veteran politicians former Wilfred Machage (former Migori Senator) and Shadrack Manga (former Kuria East MP) also attended the meeting.