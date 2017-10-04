Kenya: Harambee Stars Take on Iraq in Friendly

With most nations busy concentrating on securing qualification for next year's Fifa World Cup in Russia, Harambee Stars are in Asia, where they are set to face Iraq and Thailand in international friendlies this evening and Sunday respectively.

Having suffered early elimination from the World Cup qualifiers at the hands of Cape Verde in November 2015, plus consequent disqualification from next year's Africa Nations Championship (Chan) last week, Kenya's remaining hope of featuring at a competitive tournament in the near future is at the 2019 Africa Nations Cup set for Cameroon.

Thus, Stars coach Stanley Okumbi has selected his strongest squad available for the Asian trip, perhaps to prepare his charges for the next competitive road to Cameroon assignment against Ghana in March.

The last time Stars played Iraq was back in 2003 under coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee, where the Asians won 2-0 in an international friendly match at the Bahrain National Stadium, in Bahrain. Stars have also played Thailand once before. Thailand won the match 2-1 on January 29, 1990 with Abbas Magongo on the scoresheet for Kenya.

The absence of injured skipper Victor Wanyama means Zambian-based defender David 'Calabar' Owino will captain Stars against an Iraq side currently tied on position 88 with Kenya on the Fifa rankings.

"Playing on a different continent will be good exposure for us ahead of the Africa Nations Cup qualifiers. We shall gain a lot of confidence and face the qualifiers when we are much more prepared," the Zesco United defender told Nation Sport.

WERE RARING TO GO

Also within the Stars set up is Spain based striker Michael Olunga who linked up with his teammates on Wednesday.

Others are Aboud Omar who plays for Bulgaria top flight side Slavia Sofia, alongside Anthony Akumu, Jesse Were, Clifton Miheso and John Mark Makwatta who are all based in Zambia.

"We have registered decent results in recent games which gives us some sort of confidence," Were said.

"If we can pick something from these two games, then we have a chance to approach the Ghana assignment knowing that we have grown as a unit and can pick up something from that game."

STRONG IRAQ SQUAD

Iraq too have been eliminated from the World Cup qualifiers after coming fifth behind Japan, Saudi Arabia and Australia in their group.

Iraq coach Basim Qasim has selected a strong squad for this game including top striker Justin Meram who recently scored a beauty for his side Columbas Crew in a Major League Soccer (MLS) match against Washington DC.

Others are Al-Shorta right back Alaa Mhawi and captain Mohammed Ghasid.

Okumbi, who has lost once in 12 games, will be hoping to lead his charges to victory.