4 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenyatta Buys Sh1.2 Million Bull

By Brian Moseti

Farmers, butchers and meat lovers Wednesday morning competed at the Nairobi International Trade Fair auction where the champion bull was sold at Sh1.2 million.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was officially opened the show beat Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and other businessmen in the auction.

He donated the bull, that weighs 700kilogrammes to Nairobi County National Police Service.

Mr Sonko bought the reserve champion that was ranked number two at Sh1million.

The two bulls were reared by Kenya Seed Company. The company's bulls have won the competition for the past five years.

Mr Azaria Soi, the Kenya Seed Company managing director said the secret behind the healthy animals was a combination of the right selection of animal feed and the breeds they rear.

"All you need is just access to the right quality of feed and genetics of course, that is you have to know which breed can grow to be this big," he said.

